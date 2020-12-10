Oklahoma school district moves to remote learning for remainder of year due to COVID-19

VALLIANT, OK (KTAL/KMSS) — An Oklahoma school district will move to virtual instruction for the remainder of the year due to the high spread of the coronavirus.

According to Valliant Public Schools, for the week of Dec. 14 all students will transition into remote learning after the district experienced a tough week with COVID-19.

All students are expected to return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

On Wednesday Valliant Public Schools Superintendent Craig Wall posted this letter to the online bulletin board:

Parents, Students and Staff,

This week has been extremely difficult at school. The spread of COVID-19 has left us where we no longer have adequate staff to supervise, let alone, educate our children. We are experiencing an extremely high spread of COVID-19 within the District. As a result, we have to take some action which I was so hoping to avoid.

If you can find a daycare or can keep your children at home, I am requesting that you do not send your children to school on Thursday, December 10. Our teachers will be at school, and if you need to send your kids or pick up devices, we will be here.

For the week of December 14-17, all sites of the Valliant Public Schools will be moving to Distance Learning. Our plan is to return to school on January 5. Buses will run tomorrow. Games scheduled for tomorrow will be played.