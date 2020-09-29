Oklahoma school district returns to in-person learning, meals will be served

VALLIANT, OK (KTAL/KMSS) — Students in one Oklahoma school district will soon return for in-person learning after several staff members had to be quarantined due to the coronavirus.

Valliant Public Schools announced Tuesday that students will go back to their campuses for in-person instruction starting Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The school district is required by law to provide meal service to students, however over the last several days the entire cafeteria staff, along with a school volunteer and a substitute workers has been quarantined to COVID-19.

As a result, Valliant Public Schools was unable to provide a “cooked” meal to students due to licensing and staffing requirements.

According to Superintendent Craig Wall, the school district has now worked to secure personnel with proper licensing and will be using volunteers to provide USDA approved meals upon the students return.

