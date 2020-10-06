Oklahoma secretary of state resigns, stays on staff

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2017, then Oklahoma state Rep. Michael Rogers, R-Broken Arrow, speaks in Oklahoma City. Current Oklahoma Secretary of State Rogers is stepping down from his post. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the change in a press release on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Secretary of State Michael Rogers is resigning from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet, the governor’s office announced on Monday.

Rogers, a former state legislator, also has been serving as secretary of Native American affairs after former state Rep. Lisa Billy resigned last year following a disagreement with Stitt over tribal gambling compacts.

According to a press release from Stitt’s office, Rogers will continue working in Stitt’s administration as a special adviser to the governor.

“I am grateful he will advise our team and ensure a smooth transition as we prepare for next session,” Stitt said in the release.

