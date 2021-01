OSDH: 30 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continues to decline in Oklahoma, officials say 30 additional Oklahomans died from the virus.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 376,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,571 cases or a 0.4% increase.

There were 30 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 3,323.

Right now, officials say there are 1,454 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Adair: 2,695 (18 deaths) (2,331 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,070 (5 deaths) (1,025 recovered)

Atoka: 1,611 (8 deaths) (1,511 recovered)

Beaver: 371 (4 deaths) (339 recovered)

Beckham: 2,420 (28 deaths) (2,203 recovered)

Blaine: 843 (5 deaths) (769 recovered)

Bryan: 5,142 (44 deaths) (4,598 recovered)

Caddo: 3,462 (46 deaths) (3,136 recovered)

Canadian: 13,921 (61 deaths) (12,958 recovered)

Carter: 4,789 (25 deaths) (4,220 recovered)

Cherokee: 4,908 (29 deaths) (4,413 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,400 (11 deaths) (1,280 recovered)

Cimarron: 120 (1 death) (108 recovered)

Cleveland: 25,475 (204 deaths) (23,038 recovered)

Coal: 615 (8 deaths) (563 recovered)

Comanche: 9,627 (100 deaths) (8,478 recovered)

Cotton: 568 (13 deaths) (493 recovered)

Craig: 1,775 (8 deaths) (1,641 recovered)

Creek: 5,544 (85 deaths) (4,936 recovered)

Custer: 3,646 (54 deaths) (3,418 recovered)

Delaware: 3,963 (54 deaths) (3,594 recovered)

Dewey: 490 (4 deaths) (466 recovered)

Ellis: 332 (1 death) (321 recovered)

Garfield: 6,672 (58 deaths) (6,194 recovered)

Garvin: 3,125 (26 deaths) (2,801 recovered)

Grady: 5,087 (55 deaths) (4,660 recovered)

Grant: 481 (5 deaths) (441 recovered)

Greer: 454 (13 deaths) (412 recovered)

Harmon: 252 (1 death) (233 recovered)

Harper: 385 (3 deaths) (366 recovered)

Haskell: 1,114 (8 deaths) (979 recovered)

Hughes: 1,032 (13 deaths) (906 recovered)

Jackson: 2,673 (40 deaths) (2,473 recovered)

Jefferson: 612 (7 deaths) (551 recovered)

Johnston: 1,143 (13 deaths) (1,034 recovered)

Kay: 4,595 (55 deaths) (4,107 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,801 (18 deaths) (1,667 recovered)

Kiowa: 718 (13 deaths) (643 recovered)

Latimer: 714 (7 deaths) (635 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,658 (37 deaths) (4,353 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,729 (39 deaths) (2,483 recovered)

Logan: 3,505 (23 deaths) (3,132 recovered)

Love: 1,309 (8 deaths) (1,170 recovered)

Major: 863 (4 deaths) (794 recovered)

Marshall: 1,616 (12 deaths) (1,462 recovered)

Mayes: 3,434 (31 deaths) (3,071 recovered)

McClain: 4,526 (37 deaths) (4,130 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,376 (57 deaths) (3,077 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,720 (27 deaths) (1,517 recovered)

Murray: 1,660 (16 deaths) (1,474 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,200 (69 deaths) (7,341 recovered)

Noble: 1,201 (8 deaths) (1,099 recovered)

Nowata: 959 (12 deaths) (855 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,647 (16 deaths) (1,515 recovered)

Oklahoma: 73,174 (549 deaths) (67,136 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,214 (37 deaths) (2,944 recovered)

Osage: 3,937 (38 deaths) (3,576 recovered)

Other: 90 (79 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,357 (34 deaths) (3,141 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,423 (19 deaths) (1,275 recovered)

Payne: 7,575 (39 deaths) (6,976 recovered)

Pittsburg: 3,960 (31 deaths) (3,595 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,273 (36 deaths) (3,807 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 6,989 (50 deaths) (6,455 recovered)

Pushmataha: 872 (8 deaths) (805 recovered)

Roger Mills: 360 (6 deaths) (314 recovered)

Rogers: 8,739 (95 deaths) (7,937 recovered)

Seminole: 2,422 (26 deaths) (2,147 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,439 (24 deaths) (3,085 recovered)

Stephens: 4,116 (44 deaths) (3,718 recovered)

Texas: 3,278 (21 deaths) (3,160 recovered)

Tillman: 679 (13 deaths) (613 recovered)

Tulsa: 61,814 (546 deaths) (56,256 recovered)

Wagoner: 6,612 (66 deaths) (5,903 recovered)

Washington: 4,037 (71 deaths) (3,633 recovered)

Washita: 968 (6 deaths) (903 recovered)

Woods: 1,128 (5 deaths) (1,074 recovered)

Woodward: 2,920 (12 deaths) (2,751 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 30,404 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 342,697 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.