OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases grow by 3,500, 17 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say the state has seen an additional 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to more than 250,000 since the pandemic began.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 251,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 3,556 cases, or 1.4%.

There were 17 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,161.

Right now, officials say there are 1,733 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,586 (13 deaths) (1,246 recovered)

Alfalfa: 824 (2 deaths) (568 recovered)

Atoka: 1,114 (2 deaths) (942 recovered)

Beaver: 281 (2 deaths) (248 recovered)

Beckham: 1,680 (19 deaths) (1,490 recovered)

Blaine: 561 (2 deaths) (486 recovered)

Bryan: 3,442 (26 deaths) (2,952 recovered)

Caddo: 2,466 (38 deaths) (2,162 recovered)

Canadian: 9,272 (45 deaths) (8,194 recovered)

Carter: 2,261 (16 deaths) (1,924 recovered)

Cherokee: 3,119 (14 deaths) (2,465 recovered)

Choctaw: 908 (6 deaths) (776 recovered)

Cimarron: 101 (93 recovered)

Cleveland: 16,579 (141 deaths) (14,336 recovered)

Coal: 395 (3 deaths) (323 recovered)

Comanche: 6,118 (50 deaths) (5,443 recovered)

Cotton: 363 (7 deaths) (306 recovered)

Craig: 1,277 (5 deaths) (1,056 recovered)

Creek: 3,419 (57 deaths) (2,949 recovered)

Custer: 2,579 (25 deaths) (2,288 recovered)

Delaware: 2,508 (42 deaths) (2,070 recovered)

Dewey: 361 (2 deaths) (302 recovered)

Ellis: 283 (244 recovered)

Garfield: 4,761 (41 deaths) (4,301 recovered)

Garvin: 1,949 (18 deaths) (1,697 recovered)

Grady: 3,408 (33 deaths) (3,069 recovered)

Grant: 304 (5 deaths) (247 recovered)

Greer: 336 (9 deaths) (301 recovered)

Harmon: 193 (152 recovered)

Harper: 322 (3 deaths) (293 recovered)

Haskell: 738 (7 deaths) (652 recovered)

Hughes: 706 (8 deaths) (607 recovered)

Jackson: 2,204 (35 deaths) (1,998 recovered)

Jefferson: 340 (2 deaths) (288 recovered)

Johnston: 698 (5 deaths) (584 recovered)

Kay: 2,635 (27 deaths) (2,162 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,168 (8 deaths) (1,059 recovered)

Kiowa: 485 (10 deaths) (433 recovered)

Latimer: 411 (4 deaths) (336 recovered)

Le Flore: 3,090 (28 deaths) (2,730 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,816 (30 deaths) (1,549 recovered)

Logan: 2,114 (5 deaths) (1,791 recovered)

Love: 771 (1 death) (683 recovered)

Major: 637 (4 deaths) (592 recovered)

Marshall: 992 (4 deaths) (888 recovered)

Mayes: 2,113 (22 deaths) (1,745 recovered)

McClain: 3,121 (20 deaths) (2,739 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,595 (50 deaths) (2,287 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,108 (14 deaths) (885 recovered)

Murray: 932 (6 deaths) (764 recovered)

Muskogee: 5,638 (46 deaths) (4,675 recovered)

Noble: 810 (5 deaths) (662 recovered)

Nowata: 562 (8 deaths) (459 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,247 (15 deaths) (1,070 recovered)

Oklahoma: 51,811 (393 deaths) (44,507 recovered)

Okmulgee: 2,216 (25 deaths) (1,885 recovered)

Osage: 2,526 (21 deaths) (2,234 recovered)

Other: 74 (21 recovered)

Ottawa: 2,263 (25 deaths) (1,940 recovered)

Pawnee: 853 (9 deaths) (685 recovered)

Payne: 5,222 (24 deaths) (4,640 recovered)

Pittsburg: 2,451 (23 deaths) (2,079 recovered)

Pontotoc: 2,566 (16 deaths) (2,186 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 4,675 (26 deaths) (4,086 recovered)

Pushmataha: 501 (6 deaths) (441 recovered)

Roger Mills: 235 (6 deaths) (187 recovered)

Rogers: 5,499 (78 deaths) (4,640 recovered)

Seminole: 1,545 (15 deaths) (1,304 recovered)

Sequoyah: 2,165 (16 deaths) (1,864 recovered)

Stephens: 2,391 (20 deaths) (2,001 recovered)

Texas: 2,777 (15 deaths) (2,584 recovered)

Tillman: 468 (8 deaths) (413 recovered)

Tulsa: 41,816 (338 deaths) (36,560 recovered)

Wagoner: 3,672 (41 deaths) (3,117 recovered)

Washington: 2,729 (52 deaths) (2,352 recovered)

Washita: 626 (3 deaths) (520 recovered)

Woods: 751 (3 deaths) (659 recovered)

Woodward: 2,227 (8 deaths) (2,068 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 32,065 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 217,534 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.