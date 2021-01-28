OSU plans to hold in-person classes for fall 2021 semester

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University has announced plans to hold in-person classes this fall.

As cases decline, Oklahoma State University health officials are making plans to hold in-person classes in the fall in accordance with national and state health guidelines.

“The pandemic forced us to innovate our academic delivery methods to minimize academic interruptions and ensure our students receive instruction safely,” said Vice Provost Dr. Jeanette Mendez.

“Last spring, we made the shift to an online instruction model quickly thanks to the adaptability of our faculty, staff and students, and our investments in technology the past few years to accommodate growth in online instruction. While pleased we have online as an option, our top priority is to safely return to in-person classes and labs this coming fall.”

OSU’s fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters contained a mix of online and in-person classes.

“We always follow the recommendations of our health officials when it comes to safety protocols. The access to top medical leaders through OSU’s Center for Health Sciences means we have the latest data and guidelines to keep our campuses safe,” said Mendez.

“We will listen and follow guidelines from the experts including wearing masks and social distancing if it means keeping people safe. We will adjust protocols as needed when the semester draws closer, but I am pleased to report our faculty are preparing for in-person instruction this fall.

OSU has played a key role in Oklahoma’s response to the pandemic, first with developing the state’s largest COVID diagnostics laboratory to process test results as well as providing much-needed assistance to rural physicians through Project ECHO, a program of OSU’s Center for Health Sciences. This expertise will guide our return to in-person instruction this fall.”