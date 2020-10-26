Reported Oklahoma coronavirus cases down from record surge

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State health officials reported 1,051 new cases Sunday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a day after a one-day record increase was set and two days after Gov. Kevin Stitt extended a state of emergency because of the pandemic.

The new cases reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health raised the total to 116,736 cases since the start of the pandemic. State COVID-19 hospitalizatons were down sharply Sunday, down by 121 cases to 803. Active cases were up by 206 to 15,946. Four new fatalities raised the Oklahoma death toll for the outbreak to 1,249.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in a few weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

