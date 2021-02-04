University of Oklahoma to return to in-person graduation ceremonies this May

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma will return to holding in-person graduation ceremonies this May.

The university will hold six in-person ceremonies to honor Norman campus graduates, according to an OU news release.

Class of 2020 graduates, whose graduations were conducted virtually last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are welcome to participate in this May’s in-person graduation ceremonies, according to the news release.

“In the face of the countless challenges of the last year, our students have displayed remarkable fortitude and compassion, perfectly emblematic of the OU spirit,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “Their resilience in the midst of a global pandemic is nothing short of extraordinary, and we are thrilled that we can offer our Classes of 2020 and 2021 a memorable graduation experience on campus that they most assuredly deserve.”

The ceremonies will be held The Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

“Each college has been assigned to a specific ceremony for space accommodation. Due to COVID-19 capacity limitations, a university-wide Commencement will not take place this year,” the news release states.

Gaylord Family -Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

The six May graduation ceremonies are as follows:

Friday, May 14, 2021 – 7 p.m.

Norman Campus Doctoral Candidates

Saturday, May 15, 2021 – 8 a.m.

Michael F. Price College of Business

College of Professional and Continuing Studies

College of Arts and Sciences (Master’s Students)

Saturday, May 15, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.

College of Arts and Sciences (Undergraduate Students)

Sunday, May 16, 2021 – 8 a.m.

Gallogly College of Engineering

Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture

Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy

College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences

Sunday, May 16, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.

Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication

Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts

Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education

David L. Boren College of International Studies

Monday, May 17, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.

College of Law (J.D. and M.L.S. Students)

Each ceremony will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

OU administrators will soon announce graduation plans for the OU Health Sciences Center and OU-Tulsa. Students will be informed about their college’s graduation plans by their respective campus.

Safety measures will be incorporated into the ceremonies, including physical distancing of graduates and guests, under the guidance of University Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler.

“Face masks will be required, and the university will provide masks for those who do not bring their own,” the news release states.

Graduates and guests must register in advance to participate in and attend the ceremonies. Registration details will be sent to graduates later this month, the news release states.

The university will implement as many touchless options as possible into the events, including digital ticketing and providing a digital graduation program.

“The university is taking great care to host these ceremonies in the safest possible environment,” Bratzler said. “Numerous measures will be in place to protect the well-being of those who attend, such as mask-wearing and social distancing. We are also confident that as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, cases will decrease to a lower level in the coming months.”

The university’s first option will be to delay the ceremony to later the same day in the event of inclement weather.

“If that is not possible, OU will hold a graduate-only ceremony in the Lloyd Noble Center, which would be livestreamed for guests to view,” the news release states.