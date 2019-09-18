Weapons, phones, drugs found after Oklahoma prison fights

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials say numerous weapons, cellphones and drugs have been found by investigators following a series of fights that left one inmate dead, dozens injured and prisons statewide locked down.

Department spokesman Matt Elliott said Wednesday that all 24 state and three private prisons remain locked down indefinitely following the weekend fights at prisons in Vinita, Hominy, Sayre, Fort Supply, Lawton, and Stringtown.

Elliott said 27-year-old inmate Chad Burns was killed in fighting at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, about 90 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Elliott said 36 inmates and several prison staff were injured, though none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Elliott said the fights were gang-related and racially motivated but declined to identify the gangs involved.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.