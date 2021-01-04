OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As communities across the state work to get as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible, many local health departments are hosting vaccine clinics.

KFOR has worked to compile a list of COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the state. Before heading to a clinic, you are encouraged to check with your local health department first.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health clinics and sign-up program should be available on Thursday, January 7.

Adair County

When opportunities for the vaccine are available, they will be shared through the county’s Facebook page. Vaccine distribution will require an appointment.

Alfalfa County

No information has been released yet.

Atoka County

Officials say they plan to announce additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics after Monday, January 4th.

Beaver County

Beaver County is hosting vaccine events during the following dates and times:

Friday, January 8th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, January 18th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, January 22nd from 10 a .m. to 3 p.m.

Beaver County cannot schedule vaccine appointments online, so residents are encouraged to register by calling (580) 625-3693. They are experiencing very high call volumes at this time, so please be patient.

Beckham County

The Beckham County COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots are almost filled for the week of January 4th, but additional dates will be announced soon.

To see if there is an availability, click here.

Blaine County

Specific information regarding clinics in Blaine County has not been released.

Bryan County

Appointments for the clinic on January 6 are full.

Officials say the next COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Wednesday, January 13th. Residents eligible to reserve a spot must be 65 or older, a first responder, or a healthcare worker.

To sign up, check the health department’s Facebook page.

Additional clinics will be announced in the coming days.

Caddo County

All vaccination appointment slots are full for January 4.

Canadian County

Registration for Friday’s vaccination clinic show that all slots have been taken.

Carter County

All appointments for the upcoming vaccine clinics have been filled. Due to the overwhelming response, they are reviewing plans for how to handle walk-ins to keep everyone safe. To prepare for future announcements, visit the health department’s page.

Cherokee County

Appointments to receive the vaccine are currently unavailable but will be announced soon.

Choctaw County

Additional vaccine clinic dates and times will be announced after Monday, January 4th.

Cimarron County

Cimarron County’s vaccination events will be held as follows:

Friday, January 15 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, January 29 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call (580) 338-8544 to schedule an appointment.

Cleveland County

The clinics at Sooner Mall that were scheduled to provide vaccines to first responders and healthcare workers are already filled.

Future clinics will be announced soon.

Coal County

Vaccine clinic dates will be announced soon.

Comanche County

All vaccination appointments for January 4th are filled.

Cotton County

All vaccination appointments are filled for the week of January 4th.

Craig County

At this time, officials say they do not know when they will open new appointments for the week of January 11th. Follow the Craig County Health Department’s Facebook for updated information.

Creek County

No information on current clinics has been released yet.

Custer County

Officials say they are unable to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments online, but are taking appointments over the phone for the following dates and times:

Monday, January 11 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, January 18 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, January 25 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please call (580) 772-6417 or (580) 323-2100. They are experiencing very high call volumes at this time.

Delaware County

At this time, they do not know when they will open new appointments for the week of January 11th.

Dewey County

Dewey County is hosting a vaccination event on Wednesday, January 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call (580) 323-2100 or (580) 772-6417.

Officials say once that event fills, they will host another vaccination clinic on January 20th.

Ellis County

No information has been released.

Garfield County

Registration is closed for Monday’s vaccination clinic.

Garvin County

So far, all appointments have been filled. They are currently looking at plans to handle walk-ins. Officials say you should watch the health department’s Facebook page for updated information.

Grady County

Appointment times for this week are full. Officials say they will continue to offer vaccine appointments for next week, and sign up information should be released on Thursday.

Grant County

No specific information regarding Grant County has been released.

Greer County

The Greer County COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots are full for the week of January 4th. Future dates will be released soon.

Harmon County

The Harmon County COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots are filed for the week of January 4th. Future dates will be released soon.

Harper County

Harper County is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event for those over the age of 65 only. The event will be held at the Harper County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, January 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call (580) 921-2029 to schedule an appointment.

Haskell County

Officials will release information about vaccine clinics soon.

Hughes County

Hughes County is holding a vaccine clinic for first responders, healthcare workers, and those who are 65 and older. They are now taking appointments. Call (405) 379-3313. Limited appointment times are available.

Jackson County

The COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots are completely filled for the week of January 4th. Future dates will be announced soon.

Jefferson County

No specific information about vaccine clinics has been released.

Johnston County

All appointments have been filled and they are reviewing plans to conduct walk-in vaccinations. Information will be released soon.

Kay County

The COVID vaccination POD for January 7th is full. Future dates will be released soon.

Kingfisher County

Sign up information will be released shortly on the health department’s Facebook page.

Kiowa County

The Kiowa County COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots are filled for the week of January 4th. Future clinics will be announced shortly.

Latimer County

No information related to public vaccination clinics has been released.

LeFlore County

LeFlore County will have a vaccine clinic on January 14th, and the sign up link will be available on the health department’s Facebook page.

Lincoln County

All slots for January 5th have been filled, but information on future clinics will be released as it becomes available.

Logan County

The vaccination clinic set for January 7th in Guthrie is already booked.

Love County

All appointments have been filled. Due to the overwhelming response, they will be reviewing plans on how to handle walk-ins. Future announcements will be released soon.

Major County

Information about upcoming clinics is not available at this time.

Marshall County

No information is available.

Mayes County

Officials say they do not know when they will open new appointments for the week of January 11th. Once that is decided, it will be announced on Facebook.

McClain County

The clinic appointment times for this week are full. Officials say they will provide future sign up information by Thursday.

McCurtain County

Officials say they plan to post information about an upcoming clinic soon.

McIntosh County

Appointments are currently unavailable but upcoming clinics will be announced soon.

Murray County

All appointments have been filled and they are currently developing a plan to deal with walk-ins. Look for future announcements on their Facebook page.

Muskogee County

Appointments are currently unavailable but openings will be announced soon.

Noble County

No specific information about Noble County is available.

Nowata County

Officials say they are still working out the details of the vaccine rollout plan for Nowata County, but they hope to begin vaccinations on January 11th.

Okfuskee County

Officials say appointments are currently unavailable but they will begin vaccinations soon.

Oklahoma County

Officials say they plan to begin vaccinating residents who are 65 and older this week with locations and scheduling being announced on Monday.

Due to a delay in the OSDH portal being available for sign-ups, the county is creating its own tool. That should be available for those 65+ on Tuesday, Jan. 5th beginning at 9am.

Okmulgee County

Appointments are not currently available but information will be released soon about upcoming clinics.

Osage County

COVID-19 vaccination appointments for first responders and healthcare workers are currently booked for this week.

Ottawa County

Ottawa County is providing vaccines to those who are 65 and over, first responders, and healthcare workers. The clinic will be held on Thursday, January 7th at First Christian Church in Miami.

In order to sign up for a slot, click here.

Pawnee County

COVID-19 vaccination appointments for first responders and healthcare workers are currently booked for this week.

Payne County

The vaccination PODS scheduled in Payne County for this week are full. More clinics will be announced in the coming days.

Pittsburg County

Officials say they will begin taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days. Registration will soon be available on the health department’s Facebook page.

Pontotoc County

All appointments have been filled but they are working on plans for the future. Upcoming events will be announced as they become available.

Pottawatomie County

Registration for the vaccine clinic being held on January 7th is already filled. Upcoming events will be announced soon.

Pushmataha County

Additional dates with appointment slots will be announced after Monday, January 4th.

Roger Mills County

The vaccination POD in Roger Mills County will only be for those who are 65 and older. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 7th at Roger Mills County Fairgrounds.

To set up an appointment, call (580) 323-2100 or (580) 772-6417.

Rogers County

At this time, officials say they do not know when they will open new appointments for the week of January 11th. They hope to open appointments later this week.

Seminole County

The Seminole County Vaccine Clinic will begin taking appointments on Monday by phone at (405) 382-4369. Officials say the clinic is for first responders, healthcare workers, and those who are 65 and older. There are limited appointment times.

Sequoyah County

Appointments are currently unavailable but they will announce upcoming clinics soon.

Stephens County

All appointments have been filled but they are working on plans for future events.

Texas County

Officials say they are experiencing a very high call volume but are making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination events are as follows:

Wednesday, January 6

Wednesday, January 13

Monday, January 18

Wednesday, January 20

Wednesday, January 27.

Call (580) 338-8544 to schedule an appointment.

Tillman County

The Tillman County COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots are filled for the week of January 4th. Future dates will be announced soon.

Tulsa County

Tulsa County’s vaccination clinic for first responders and healthcare workers set at the Exchange Center at Expo Square is already booked. Other events will be released soon.

Wagoner County

At this point, officials say they don’t know when they will open appointments for the week of January 11th. They hope to open those appointment slots this week.

Washington County

Officials say they do not know when they will open new appointments for the week of January 11th.

Washita County

All of the slots for this week’s vaccination clinic are full. Future events will be announced soon.

Woods County

Woods County is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for those 65 and over only. The event will be Tuesday, January 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alva Recreational center.

To schedule an appointment, call (580) 327-3192.

Woodward County

Woodward County will hold vaccine events on the following dates:

Thursday, January 7

Thursday, January 14

Monday, January 18

Thursday, January 21

Thursday, January 28.

To make an appointment, call (580) 256-6416. Officials say the phone lines are very busy, but you should continue to call.

This will be updated as soon as new data is available from counties as well as the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The OSDH sign-up information should be available on Thursday, Jan. 7.