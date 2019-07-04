One dead, three injured in SC lightning strike

News
Posted: / Updated:

Lightning strike in Georgetown South Carolina

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a lightning strike in South Carolina.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office tells WBTW that one person died after the lightning strike near Lawshe Plantation in Georgetown County early Thursday afternoon. In addition to the one fatality, Georgetown County Fire Department Assistant Chief Tony Hucks said three others suffered minor injuries.

The coroner’s office has identified the person who died as 44-year-old Ryan Gamble, 44, of Andrews.

Previous reports had as many as 12 people injured, but that number has since been clarified to the one fatality and three injures.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

° / 74°
% ° 74°

Friday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 74°

Sunday

95° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 75°

Monday

95° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 76°

Tuesday

96° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 76°

Wednesday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
8%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
8%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
88°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
4%
92°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
4%
92°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss