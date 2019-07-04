One dead, three injured in SC lightning strike

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a lightning strike in South Carolina.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office tells WBTW that one person died after the lightning strike near Lawshe Plantation in Georgetown County early Thursday afternoon. In addition to the one fatality, Georgetown County Fire Department Assistant Chief Tony Hucks said three others suffered minor injuries.

The coroner’s office has identified the person who died as 44-year-old Ryan Gamble, 44, of Andrews.

Previous reports had as many as 12 people injured, but that number has since been clarified to the one fatality and three injures.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.