One injured in Mooretown shooting

Reports of a shooting on the corner of Jewella and Hollywood Oct 29 (Source KTAL/KMSS staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KATL/KMSS) — One person was taken to Ochsner hospital after a shooting in the Mooretown neighborhood in Shreveport Friday.

Shreveport police responded to a call just after 6:00 p.m. on the corner of Jewella Ave. and Hollywood Ave. One person is confirmed to have been shot and taken to the hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.

The clerk at the Hollywood Mini Mart says that gunfire broke out on the overpass near the gas station before a truck pulled into the parking lot with the injured person inside.

It is not yet known why the shooting started. Police say it is still under investigation. This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.