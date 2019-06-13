One more mild night. Rain threat returns for Father’s Day.

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – More normal temperatures return Friday. The threat of thunderstorms to return Sunday. The chance of rain will stick around for much of next week.



Thursday was another pleasant June day in the area. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures began in the low to middle 60s while daytime highs climbed into the low to middle 80s. Expect a warming trend to begin Friday. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will likely begin below normal in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs should warm into the upper 80s. Normal for this time of year is in the upper 80s to low 90s.



Expect even warmer temperatures to start the weekend Saturday as we will see a big increase in the humidity. Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with lows in the morning in the low 70s. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. With that moisture in place, and approaching disturbance will give us a decent chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday. The chance of rain Sunday is looking highest over the northern half of the area. Look for that chance of rain to shift to the south for the first part of next week. Models continue to indicate that 2 to 4 inches of rainfall will be possible with the heaviest totals over the northern quarter of the region.



With the rain chances in the forecast, temperatures should be near or below normal during the day. Look for daytime highs for most of next week in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be above normal in the low to middle 70s.



Average high and low temperatures for today’s date: 90/69.



-Todd Warren

—

