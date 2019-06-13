One more mild night. Rain threat returns for Father’s Day.

News

by: Todd Warren

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – More normal temperatures return Friday. The threat of thunderstorms to return Sunday. The chance of rain will stick around for much of next week.

Thursday was another pleasant June day in the area. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures began in the low to middle 60s while daytime highs climbed into the low to middle 80s. Expect a warming trend to begin Friday. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will likely begin below normal in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs should warm into the upper 80s. Normal for this time of year is in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Expect even warmer temperatures to start the weekend Saturday as we will see a big increase in the humidity. Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with lows in the morning in the low 70s. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. With that moisture in place, and approaching disturbance will give us a decent chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday. The chance of rain Sunday is looking highest over the northern half of the area. Look for that chance of rain to shift to the south for the first part of next week. Models continue to indicate that 2 to 4 inches of rainfall will be possible with the heaviest totals over the northern quarter of the region.

With the rain chances in the forecast, temperatures should be near or below normal during the day. Look for daytime highs for most of next week in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be above normal in the low to middle 70s.

Average high and low temperatures for today’s date: 90/69.

-Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 94° 73°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 AM
Clear
0%
74°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
17%
75°

78°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
78°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
81°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
84°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
17%
84°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
22%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

84°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
77°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
74°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather Headlines

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss