One person dead following gunfight with Arkansas State Trooper in Bradley County

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — According to our sister station, KARK, authorities started a manhunt for a second suspect near Hwy 63 and 278 following the shooting. The person killed is a suspect.

No word on the condition of the officer.

WARREN, Ark. (10/17/2019) — One person is dead following a “exchange of gunfire” with an Arkansas State Trooper in Warren.

Police sources tell NBC 10 it happened on Bypass 278 near Cash’s Gas Station.

Arkansas State Police says their commanders, as well as Special Agents from the department’s Criminal Investigation Division are headed to the scene.

NBC 10 also has a crew on their way to the scene, and we’ll have more details as we learn them.

Below is the full press release from ASP: