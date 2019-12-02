One suspect in custody, a second on the lam in north Caddo domestic dispute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A domestic call in Vivian earlier today led to a pursuit involving deputies, and one male suspect is in custody, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

The suspect in custody for questioning by detectives has not yet been charged. Deputies are now engaged in a manhunt for a second male suspect.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 9 a.m. by the Vivian Police Department which was requesting assistance with an investigation at 308 West Atlanta.

CPSO Deputy Sean Channell responded and spoke to a female at that location who said her estranged boyfriend kicked in the door to the residence where she and her current boyfriend were inside.

During the incident, the woman received a head injury and ran to a neighbor’s for help. It’s not yet clear how she received the injury, but she was treated and released from North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian.

Shots also were fired by at least one person at the scene on West Atlanta. This remains under investigation by detectives.

The home intruder fled the scene in a red Dodge Charger. Deputy Mike McConnell spotted his vehicle on LA Highway 1 near north Shreveport a short time after the initial call and began a pursuit.

The suspect drove into the woods near Scarpengo Road and abandoned his vehicle. He was found hiding in a tree by Deputy McConnell and K-9 Deputy Justin Dunn.

