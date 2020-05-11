Online AP exam testing begins across the country

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Over the next two weeks, millions of students across the country will take their AP exams, but this year the exam format will look a little different.

For the first time, all AP exams will take place online.

Exams will also see a change in the time format. Exams will last no longer than 45 minutes, down from the usual 3-4 hours.

This year, students will get the advantage of the exams being open book format, meaning students will have the ability to use their notes during the exam.

CollegeBoard has provided online tools to help prepare students for the new format. That information can be found at this link.