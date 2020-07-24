Online group helps Louisiana jobless navigate unemployment issues during COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people unemployed in Louisiana due to the coronavirus is climbing.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is reporting more than 30,000 new unemployment claims were filed just last week, as the clock ticks for folks to receive a bonus from the CARES Act. That federal funding is set to expire July 31, unless Congress decides to offer an extension.

With the extension of Phase 2 in Louisiana, that has more people in Shreveport, like Jacob Kabalaoui, in need of that extra help.

Kabalaoui loves his job.

“I’m a bartender at Sand Bar,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun, actually.”

But, right now, the bar is empty. It’s closed due to an executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

That’s left Kabalaoui jobless.

“It sounds great to, you know, take a vacation and stuff, but you don’t want to spend money whenever you’re not making any,” he said.

He’s filed for unemployment with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, but the weekly checks are a fraction of his pre-pandemic income.

“I figured something like this would happen, so I did save up money,” he said. “But at the same time, everyone has bills. They’re not just gonna go away and you can’t just ignore them.”

“Most people can’t live off of $247 a week,” said Wendy Manard, attorney with Manard Law. “They have a mortgage, they have rent.”

Manard started the Louisiana Coronavirus Unemployment Legal Advice group on Facebook to help people navigate the unemployment system and other financial hardships from COVID.

“My whole mission of why I’m a lawyer is to try to help people,” she said. “So I was, you know, trying to think of how people needed to be helped right now.”

At this time, claimants are receiving an extra $600 a week from the federal CARES Act, but unless lawmakers pass an extension, this is the last week for which people can file for the additional funds.

“It’s a difficult time and we just have to pray that they extend some sort of federal benefit beyond the end of July to help people that are still going to be in need,” said Manard.

She said Louisiana offers one of the lowest unemployment benefits in the nation, and the state has more than 300,000 people currently filing for claims and struggling to get by.

“There’s no coping to it,” said Kabalaoui. “You just have to roll with the punches. This isn’t the first time this has happened to us. Hopefully it will be the last.”

Gov. Edwards is expected to make a decision on whether bars can re-open and the state can enter Phase 3 by August 7.

