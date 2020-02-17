Only one Democrat is running for state senate in east Texas

MARSHALL, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – The Democratic party of east Texas holds a meet and greet for the only Democrat running in the state senate race in east Texas.

Audrey Spanko is running in district one.

She’s licensed texas social worker and is running against incumbent Republican Senator Bryan Hughes.

Spanko says healthcare access, investing in public education and a minimum wage increase sit at the top of her platform.

The state legislature’s vote against expanding pregnancy Medicaid motivated her run.

“And that motivated me to say that is not what an elected official to be here for. They need to be here to fund the research and fund the solution and make sure that we are doing everything that we can to really step up for individuals in Texas. So that motivated me to get in the race,” says Audrey Spanko, Democrat candidate for Texas state senate

The primary election for Texas is March third.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.