Optimal Potential Life Skills Class celebrates milestone

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A class which teaches life skills to misdemeanor offenders is celebrating a milestone.

25-hundred people have graduated the Optimal Potential Life Skills class since it started in 2012.

The class helps prevent misdemeanor offenders who come before the court, from having any further involvement in the court system.

“We’ve had this class here since January 2012 and as you heard me mention, we’ve had 2,501 people graduate from this class. And since 2012, 92 percent of the people that start the class successfully, finish it” said Ron Anderson.

“It’s a no judgement zone once they come into the course. We want to give them the skills that they need to navigate life, that’s why we call it “Life Skills”. We also want them to realize the full potential they have that lies within them” said Judge Pammela Lattier.

The class teaches skills like goal setting and conflict resolution, so those taking part learn to make better life decisions.