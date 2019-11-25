Ordering Christmas gifts online law enforcement wants you to be safe from porch pirates

The Caddo and Bossier Parish Sheriffs’ Offices want to make sure you stay safe this holiday season and make sure your Christmas presents don’t go missing.

Authorities say if you are not going to be home during the time of delivery for your package, try having a neighbor or a friend receive it.

You can also have your packages held by the postal service if you’re not going to be home.

And if you shop on Amazon, you can get your package shipped to a local Fed-Ex store and use the Amazon lockers.

“Porch pirating is not a new concept and it is not confined to the holiday season. It’s a year-round issue, but it becomes more prevalent during this time of the year because of the shipping volume,” said Sgt. Rodney Spikes from Caddo Parish Sheriff Office.

“You know it’s just a sad world we live in, people are going to come and steal your stuff that you’re going to put under the tree for Christmas, shameful, shameful, shameful, but you got to be protective of your stuff,” said Bill Davis from Bossier Parish Sheriff Office

And you can arrange to pick up packages from the post office.

And remember to call law enforcement or the delivery service if your packages are stolen.

