Organization holds meeting to help asylum seekers at Bossier Max

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local organization claims there are asylum seekers being held for I.C.E, in Bossier Max. The Shreveport-Bossier Interfaith Immigrant Solidarity Committee is getting the word out during a public meeting Thursday night at Noel United Methodist Church.



Group member, Frances Kelley said they have visited asylum seekers in Bossier Max and have helped them get in contact with family members who are out of the country.

“Seeking asylum is not against the law. A lot of these folks I believe came to the border and asked for asylum which is the proceedure which they are supposed to follow. You should love the stranger like you love yourself.”

We reached out to I.C.E to find out how many detainees at Bossier Max were asylum seekers but they were unavailable for comment. The meeting starts at 7:00 P.M.