Organizations across North Louisiana kicks off Give for Good Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday is Give for Good Day, Northwest Louisiana Community Foundation’s largest day of giving, when everyone can support the organizations they are most passionate about. These non-profits use the money, donated on this day, to expand their programs throughout the year.

A prep rally for Give for Good Day was held outside of the Arc of Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School earlier today to celebrate the online 24-hour giving challenge by the foundation.

Give for Good Day has 249 local non-profits so you can support the causes that mean the most to you. From animal lovers, to art enthusiasts, there’s something for everyone.

The Arc of Caddo-Bossier can be located under the foundation’s Human Services Category. There are 62 different organizations under the Human Services Category.

“The Arc impacts some 700 people with its services,” said Janet Parker, Executive Director of the Arc of Caddo-Bossier. They have been doing so for the last 66 years.

The Goldman School serves children with cognitive and physical disabilities, giving them the same opportunities as other children.

“Little children who are impacted with disabilities, they want to run, do and climb as best as they can, along with their typically developing friends and brothers and sisters. So, when we put them together, wonderful miracles happen.”

The school hopes that today they will receive the needed funds to continue their services in the community.

“Goldman School receives no Medicaid funding, no funding whatsoever. Other than a small Head Start Program for those who qualify for that.”

The Goldman School teaches 95 children, with one teacher to every three students.

“We have services for little bitty children, an eight weeks old, who may have special needs for stimulation therapies, interventions, that will help them to get on track to go to school with their brothers and sister later.”

If you would like to donate to any of the non-profits, click here.

If you would like to donate to the Arc Caddo-Bossier in particular, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.