Cleco: Customers in Natchitoches, Sabine Parishes may have power by Thursday night

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –– Cleco is estimating that customers in Natchitoches and Sabine Parishes should have power by Thursday night.

Cleco crews are making progress restoring electricity to areas hit hard by the winter weather. Below are estimated times for restoration:

DeSoto Parish – Power will be restored to the majority of customers by Thursday night .

. Natchitoches Parish – Power will be restored to the majority of customers by Thursday night .

. Red River Parish – Power will be restored to the majority of customers in Coushatta by Thursday night .

. Sabine Parish – Power will be restored to customers inside the city limits of Many, Zwolle, and Converse by Thursday night.

Please note that unexpected damage or inclement weather could impact restoration efforts and timelines.

Power outages as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18:

DeSoto Parish – 335

Winter storm damage/Photo Courtesy: Cleco

Cleco has restored power to approximately 18,000 customers since the second winter storm moved across the company’s service territory Wednesday.

How to report a power outage:

Online through MyAccount at cleco.com, Contact Us form on cleco.com, direct message Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower, or call (800) 622-6537.

For the latest information on power outages and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power.