SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Broad high pressure is in control of our weather and it still feels good out there. But that high pressure will start to move to the east, but it will still have at least some control on our weather pattern. An upper-level disturbance will be heading into the Ark-La-Tex this evening and tonight. This will increase our moisture, humidity, and temperatures by Wednesday. In fact, this brings a chance of rain tonight and maybe a few isolated storms. Severe weather is not expected, but small hail and gusty winds could occur. And the rain moves to the east on Wednesday.

Tuesday Evening FutureCast

FutureCast Humidity Levels Tuesday Night Rainfall Totals Severe Risk tonight and Wednesday

After that, the heat is on! An upper-level system, stretching from the Northern Plains states into the Western U.S. and high pressure still to the east of us will combine to give us a southerly flow which will lead to higher humidity and higher temperatures. Morning lows will be in the 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. This trend will last into at least Saturday. It now appears that the next round of rain and storms will move into the area by late Sunday.

This will happen as the upper system to the west will have at least some influence on our weather. However, the upper-level system will be very slow to move our way as the high pressure to the east still exert some control over our weather. Therefore this trend of showers and maybe a storm or two will continue into next week. At the moment, I will say that there is very little chance of severe weather. But we all know that can change at any time. Stay Tuned!

Satellite & Radar Tuesday Evening