Overton Brooks VA is changing the way veterans access quality care

(KTAL/KMSS) SHREVEPORT, La – New technology at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is helping veterans talk to their doctors no matter where they are in the country. It’s called V-A Video Connect.

“It basically saves the veteran time, money, travel time, and it just helps them be able to get their care in more ways than just coming to the v-a for a face to face visit,” said Kim Porter a Physician Assistant for Overton Brooks.

It gives veterans an easier way to access their doctors and gives doctors a better way to exam patients who can’t make it into their offices.

“We just talk to them and we can address any acute concerns, refill their medication, then if they have something that needs a face to face visit, then we can say why don’t we set you back up to come in a month,” Porter said.

Patients only need a smart device or tablet, wifi, and an email address.

“It helps because I can connect with the v-a on my phone or tablet no matter where I’m at. I can also set future appointments that way also,” said James Jordan a veteran who uses the service.

The service isn’t just for primary care, but for mental health, sleep apnea post-surgery and more.

For James, he says this service could mean life or death some veterans.

“For those veterans who have the technology provided by the v-a, ones that do blood pressure and things of that nature, check your weight and whatnot, it definitely helps that I can get to my doctor right away,” said Jordan.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.