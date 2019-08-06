Pack the bus continues at Bossier Chamber

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce will continue its “Pack the Bus” event Tuesday. The goal is to help Bossier Parish students succeed.

The school supply drive is dedicated to helping teachers fill the void, when parents are unable to pay for supplies.

Lisa Johnson says, “When the children have the tools that they need, teachers can do their job in the classroom. Making sure they’re training our future workforce and we as the business community are here to support anyway that we can.”

Look for the yellow school bus in the Bossier Chamber’s parking lot on Benton road from 11 am – 1 pm.