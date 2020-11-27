Pandemic not stopping Black Friday shoppers

The pandemic didn’t scare away Black Friday shoppers at the Acadiana Mall in Lafayette, where business was brisk.

Many people walking through the mall were wearing masks, while some were not. Stores stuck to strict rules; mask wearing, social distancing, and limiting the number of shoppers inside.

Despite some rain, cars packed the usual big shopping spots up and down Ambassador Caffery Parkway. They purchased holiday gifts, and took personal precautions.

“I think about it, but I chose not to live in fear,” said one shopper.

“I have hand sanitizer in my bag. I wear my mask. I social distance. I don’t go close to anybody,” said a shopper.

“It’s awesome. The stores spread out the toys. They’re not in one area, so you’re not on top of people,” said another shopper.