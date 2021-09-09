Paralyzed former football player is honored by his community

DESOTO, Texas. (KMSS) – A big moment for a paralyzed former Texas football player turned local inspiration.

The Mayor of Desoto, Texas honored Corey Borner at Tuesday night’s city council meeting declaring it “Corey Borner Day” in the city.

He’s a Desoto High School football player and gained recognition for his efforts to walk again after a devastating high school football injury more than a decade ago.

Two months ago he took his first steps.

“He has left me with no excuses. When I want to get down on myself. When things do get challenging. We all know there are challenges in life but I go to Corey’s page and what does Corey say – “find a way. Find a way,” said Mayor Rachel Proctor.

After the proclamation Borner tweeted “I wanna thank you mayor, for blessing me with this special moment! Thank you city council & City of Desoto as well. I will continue to inspire the world with my testimony.”