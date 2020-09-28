Pastor’s coming together with police and community members to stop violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport pastors, community members, and Shreveport Police Chief are trying to do something about the crime in Shreveport by marching through a high crime area to address the problem. And having a gathering in between the Clear Horizons Apartments and the New Zion Apartments on Illinois street called an “Evening of Prayer and Praise”.

“Why, because we have so much gun violence over here, a lot of young men they need to come out and hear the word and just learn to love each other, you know what I’m saying, black on black crime is not it,” said Roberta Daniel, a community member of Illinois street.

“We wanted to come here because this is where it was said some gang activity was going on, the baby was shot a few weeks ago here, you know, a lot of times we talk about doing things in the communities getting in the neighborhoods but we can’t make a change until we come where it is,” said Pastor Donzell Hughes of Please Stop the Killing Nation and co-organizer of Evening of Prayer and Praise.

The Children of God Men Ministries and Please Stop the Killing Nation created an “Evening of Prayer and Praise” hoping to bring an end to the violence, and bring the Mooretown community together.

“I think what we are doing today is giving them hope to let them know somebody care, that somebody concerned about them, and they’re not just outcasted,” said Pastor Hughes.

And creating a relationship with police by inviting Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond.

“I’ve said for a long time that the police can not solve the crime problem, that it requires citizen interaction and so these citizens coming together to address the crime problem we support that 100% and I want to support by being here,” said Chief Ben Raymond.

Chief Raymonds says events like this bringing citizens together for a common cause will decrease the crime and help with community policing.

“We need to build that relationship because there are some people who live here and know about some of the criminal activity, they don’t feel comfortable coming forward and the way they’re going to feel comfortable by getting to know us is when we aren’t here on a service call.”

The organizers say the “Evening of Prayer and Praise” will continue with future events in Shreveport.

