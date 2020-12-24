People getting food at food bank talk about stimulus checks

The newly passed $900 billion stimulus relief bill, which includes $600 stimulus checks, appears to be in jeopardy. President Trump has indicated he may not sign it. The president wants American families to get much more, in the form of $2,000 checks per person, according to certain income guidelines.



We spoke to people getting food at Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette about the next round of stimulus.

“You have children who are sleeping with their mother and father in cars, losing their homes,” said Lillie Saine, of Carencro. “Yes, the stimulus should come, and not no $600. This is America. America is supposed to be the richest country. Yes! They should get off their behinds and get busy.”

“There are people in need of food, in need of finances,” said Ronnie Bailey, of Lafayette. “Then you’re going to hold the whole process up. We have to wait longer because you want to negotiate at the last minute.”

“Wonderful thing when it happens,” said Patrick Andrus, of Lafayette. “I guess whatever works.”

“I think the $600 stimulus checks, for most people, that’s not one month rent or mortgage on a home,” said Martin McCoy, of Jennings. “It’s not doing us any good. It’s going to help, but it’s not helping as much as it should. It should be more, but for most of us suffering through the pandemic, we’re willing to accept whatever we can get.”