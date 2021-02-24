People in West Shreveport are outraged after a full week without water

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People who live in West Shreveport are outraged that they still don’t have running water a week later after the winter snowstorm.

Neighbors who live in the Steeplechase neighborhood in West Shreveport are still dealing with the aftermath of last week’s winter storm. Some of the residents say they just want to know what’s going on and what is the city’s plan to resolve the water issue.

The president of the Steeple’s Chase homeowners association, Gary Jiles, voiced his concerns Tuesday evening.

“We need to know exactly what we need to do. Do we need to move and go somewhere and stay a couple of days and then come back,” Jiles said.

Tonya Stephens, who is a nurse at a hospital nearby, said she now has to bathe and wash clothes at her sister’s house due to the inconvenience.

“I work at the hospital and with covid going on, a shower is the first thing I want to take when I come home,” she said.

Many residents said the snow was their only solution during the water outage but now that it has melted they aren’t sure what to do next.

“What we want from the city is to give us some type of communication and let us know exactly what the problem is,” Jiles said.

They said they felt abandoned by the city not been involved in the city’s plan to resolve the issue.

Mayor Adrian Perkins along with other city officials presented updates as to where the city was with the water system.

Water and Sewer director William Daniel explained what the big problem was in West Shreveport.

“One of the problems is that there is so little water in the line. We’re afraid that if we turn on those booster pumps it will empty those tanks so fast that our gains would kinda be erased and we will be back to the main plan of just filling it up from the plant pushing the water out,” Daniel explained.

Jerry Bowman is the city councilman for the area.

“He keeps saying that the water will be on tomorrow but tomorrow have never gotten here,” Stephens said.

“Tell us exactly or just say right now we don’t know when the water is going to be on,” Jiles said.

On a phone call Tuesday evening Councilman Bowman addressed their concerns.

“I’m also without water myself so I feel their frustration that they have. During this unprecedented time, the water should be restored back in West Shreveport, I’m hopeful for sometime tomorrow evening.

“At the moment we are very concerned about a lot of our senior citizens in our neighborhood,” Jiles said.

Councilman Bowman told KTAL/KMSS that the water in the Western Hill community has been restored. He said the rest of West Shreveport’s water should be back on later in the evening.