https://media.psg.nexstardigital.net/ktal/weather/TomorrowHighs.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are looking at fantastic weather for your Saturday night and for your Sunday, and maybe even into Monday. We will see a good southerly flow bringing moisture into the area with temperatures a bit above normal. There will be a brief intrusion of cooler air Sunday night, but it will move quickly back to the north by late Monday into Tuesday.

FUTURECAST

Severe Risk Wednesday

Moisture will really begin to build into our area Tuesday as a low-level jetstream develops ahead of the next big system. That storm system will eject from the desert Southwest into the Rockies. A dry line, spring, and early summer feature separating dry air to the west from moist air to the east develops ahead of the big system. It could yield a few thunderstorms as it enters the area by Wednesday. However, it appears our system will not be a fast-mover. At this point, it looks like our weather maker will enter the western parts of our area around dawn next Wednesday and move slowly eastward.

7 Day Forecast

If this actually happens, the best threat of severe storms will be across Southern Arkansas and Northern Louisiana. Let’s hope for the best. Nonetheless, rain and a few storms will affect parts of the area Wednesday and end later in the day. More comfortable and cooler air will move in as we go into Wednesday night and Thursday. It is not set in stone, but another system could bring rain into the area by Friday night into the weekend.