Pet Health: Picking the right dog food

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Trying to find the right food for your pet can be a daunting task. Walking into the pet store, there are rows of food, so how can you be sure the one you’re buying is right for your animal?

Dr. Ben Gregorio, a veterinarian from University Veterinary Hospital, says there are a number of factors in determining the right food.

First, talk to your vet.

“They will talk to you about your pet’s individual needs or requirements and what to look for in a diet,” Dr. Gregorio says. “Depending on the dogs weight and size, they may adjust the amount your pet is being fed to ensure they are the proper weight.”

Another important thing to know is your pet’s age.

Puppies’ nutritional needs are very different than an adult or senior dog,” said Dr. Gregorio. “Active growing puppies require nutrients in different quantities and ratios compared to mature adult dogs.”

