SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is Bambi!

Bambi is a two-year-old Chihuahua mix, and she is ready to find her forever home.

Bambi’s adoption fee is $50, and that covers her spaying, microchip, and vaccincations.

One thing to note about Bambi, she is heartworm positive, but it is treatable and treatment options are available.

