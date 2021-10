SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This week’s Pet of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is a cuddly, striped cat named Tiger.

Tiger is a six-month-old Tabby, and he is ready to find his forever home.

His adoption fee is $25, and that covers his spay, microchip, and any vaccinations he would need.

You can find out more information about Tiger, here.