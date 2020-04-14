Petition asks for mandate requiring masks at all Louisiana essential businesses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport community leader is taking action to ensure essential workers are safe during this pandemic.

A person with the virus may have been in an environment long before we get there and they’re no longer there but COVID-19 still is. Especially if it’s an area where the air is stagnant. That’s why it’s so important first and foremost to stay home if we can. Nothing not even wearing a mask compares to staying at home.”

Velma Kirksey-Tarver started a petition on change.org. She wants there to be a mandate requiring all essential workers and those entering essential businesses to wear masks.

“Several communities that have been impacted by the virus have implemented precautionary procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and I am petitioning us to do the same. Essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies, transit bus services, banks and gas stations must continue their functions just as we must continue to be their consumers to survive. However, one should not be placed at risk or question maintaining a reasonable portion of health and strength simply to purchase necessities for their household or handle urgent business matters. Likewise, workers should be equally protected. We must be proactive, and not wait for our rates of exposures, positives, and fatalities to multiply again to implement a mandate for essential workers and those entering essential stores to wear masks.”

As of Monday afternoon, more than 700 people have already signed the petition. It has already been received by Governor John Bel Edwards and Tarver had the opportunity to speak to him about the petition Monday.

Tarver just wants supporters of the mandate to sign the petition and no donations are being requested.