Petition to keep the Confederate monument outside the Harrison County Courthouse

(SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Last week we reported on a petition in Marshall, Texas to remove the Confederate statue from the Harrison County Courthouse. Now there’s a competing petition to keep it.

A steady line of people circled through the courthouse Thursday afternoon signing the petition to keep the Confederate monument in place.

“I just feel like they all need to stay here. They’re a part of our history,” said David Brumley, after signing the petition.

The organizer said they’ve gained five-thousand signatures.

“It is not a racial statue. It is a memorial. We just need to keep it in place because it’s a part of history,” said Shelby Susan Chamberlain, petition organizer.

“What would you say to other citizens of Harrison County who are African-American and they say I understand it’s a statue that memorializes soldiers but it also memorializes the institution of slavery? How do you couple that? Here in Marshall, Texas no it doesn’t. There were very few people here in Marshall, Texas that had slaves. They were just your normal everyday farmers. No it does not represent slavery in no shape, form, or fashion,” Chamberlain said.

She said they’ve created two petitions. One to go before the Harrison County Commissioners to keep the statue, and the second for Texas to keep all historical statues in place.

“I’m here because I have two children and my children are mixed. Without saving the heritage like this my children won’t have the chance to learn both sides of their heritage,” said Audrey Gordon, supporting the petition to keep the Confederate monument.

Last week we spoke with the woman who created the petition to remove the statue from courthouse grounds and spoke with her over the phone for her reaction today.

“To me it’s just showing the true colors of people that want to continue to hold on to something that stands for the dehumanization of black people, that stands for white supremacy, everybody is entitled to their own opinions and their own values and beliefs, to me it represents those people hatred toward my skin color. Why would we want to keep something like this here?” Demetria McFarland, petition organizer for Confederate monument removal.

MacFarland said her petition has about 33-hundred signatures.

“I don’t care if they get a million signatures. The statue is still coming down,”MacFarland said.

Both petitions will go before the Harrison County Commissioners Court.