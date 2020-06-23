Phase 2 extension impacts Shreveport musicians

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s entertainment district is typically thriving with live events, but the coronoavirus outbreak has silenced this scene.

Before COVID-19, the weekend forecast in the ArkLaTex showed a strong chance of Windstorm.

“Rock, pop, Sinatra, country, we kinda do it all,” said musician Alex Johnson. “If you like to hear it, then we like to cover it.”

The popular party band had to cancel about 40 gigs so far because of the pandemic.

“It does affect you when you do make a living playing music and now you just have to stop,” Johnson said. “Because in order to make money, you gotta go, you gotta be in these places.”

Johnson plays keyboard in the group.

Instead of “taking it to the streets,” musicians are now forced to get creative and play virtual concerts.

“It gives everybody more reach than what you could find within four walls, you know?” said Johnson. “Social media’s powerful, and I think it will work out for all the musicians here later.”

But, there’s still no substitute for the live experience.

“There’s just something about being in that room,” said Johnson.

The virus isn’t killing Johnson’s vibe. He’s hitting all the right notes while waiting to play for an audience once again.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “Just seeing people. Watching them having a good time again, you know? Just everybody together.”

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to make a decision on whether Louisiana can enter phase 3 in about a month.

