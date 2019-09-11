Pioneer for community activism celebrated

A man who is described as an advocate for the disabled and a pioneer for community activism in Shreveport is celebrated.

A balloon release was held outside of Tuesday’s council meeting for Cedric Murphy. Murphy passed away inside his home.

His friends shared memories of Murphy, who was outspoken on issues ranging from police brutality to helping children headed to the local juvenile detention center.

Barbara Smith-Iverson says, “So we decided to celebrate this phenomenal giant we called our brother, Cedric Murphy and he was a friend to so many people and so we just wanted to say thank you Cedric for what you’ve done for this planet called earth. We love you and we salute you.”



During Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Adrian Perkins read a proclamation from the city which will be presented to Murphy’s family at his funeral this weekend.