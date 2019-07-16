Plan approved to ease congestion on Airline

Bossier City council approves a plan, expected to ease traffic congestion on Airline Drive.

Tuesday afternoon, council passed a resolution for a street and safety project.

It would create two cross access drives at the Walmart and Kroger on Airline. Instead of having to get back on Airline to access the different businesses, patrons will be able to drive across the parking lot to get there.

Gordon Mosley, Assistant City Attorney says the council listened to the public after they voiced their concerns.

“Airline Drive is a very congested road. We hope that this will increase the safety of Airline Drive by reducing the congestion and also decreasing the amount of accidents that occur on Airline Drive.”

The funding for the project is coming from the city.