Pleasant weather to stick around until the end of the week

A pleasant weather pattern will settle into the ArkLaTex for the next few days with below normal temperatures. More rain looking possible by the end of the week.

Monday began with thunderstorms that rolled through the area late Sunday night into Monday morning. That rain quickly gave way to some sunshine. As cooler and drier air continues to filter into the ArkLaTex behind the cold front that brought Sunday night’s storms, we will settle into a rather pleasant weather pattern with lots of sunshine and below normal temperatures through Wednesday. Look for overnight lows to dip well into the 40s. Daytime highs will ease back to the low to mid-70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Our next rain maker will likely hold off until the end of the week. We will be watching an area of low pressure that is expected to form over the Gulf of Mexico. Models are split on exactly how far north the rain from this system will get. Some models indicate a chance for rain will return Thursday night and will quickly move out. Others show that we could see that shot of Thursday night rain that could be followed by a continued chance for some showers Friday and possibly Saturday. If the soggy scenario pans out as most models indicate, it will get even cooler this weekend with highs in the 60s. Lows will likely not change much in the 40s and 50s. We will then begin next week with more sunshine and mild temperatures.

In the longer range, another shot of rain could return to the area by the middle part of next week. Check back to this article for my normal live update Monday evening at 8:30 pm. I will be updating the latest 16-day Grain of Salt outlook.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.