Plumbers want people to heed to winter weather as repairs could be costly

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the threat of single-digit temperatures approaching Monday night. Plumbers want to urge people around the ArkLaTex to heed the warning of winter weather, as repairs can cost thousands of dollars.

Plumbers want all residents to be smart and take precautions so that they won’t be victims of pipes bursting inside and outside of your home. Plumbers say we have not seen this type of weather in decades.

Mike Tilton, who is the owner of Mike Tilton Quality Plumbing, said southerners are not used to this type of weather. “This deep freeze for this long is going to put people in a bind,” he said.



Another plumber named Robert Brown owns Robert Brown Plumbing and said he has seen accidents happen that could have been prevented if people just payed attention to the warning.

“It was around Christmas time that year and people had all kinds of pipes freezing and busting because it got down to 8 degrees and it stayed that way,” Brown said. “It affects everybody where ever you live it’s going to affect you. If you live in an apartment you need to leave your water running in your apartment your house wherever you live you because it is going to freeze.”



Plumbers said with work and labor repairs could cost you anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000.

“Multiple bathroom house that needs a complete repipe, which is sometimes likely because of how many broken pipes they have, they can expect two to three thousand,” Tilton said.

Both plumbers said with the winter weather mix they aren’t sure when they would be available to fix any repairs if the worst were to come.

“There are only so many plumbers in town that can get around. I don’t want this to come because I’m already so busy I don’t have time to stop and fix water leaks but imma have to,” Brown said. “We might get there but if roads are bad we not gone be able to get there. If everybody doesn’t heed this warning then they are going to be without water for days.”

To avoid pipe bursts from happening inside of your home they encourage people to open cabinet doors inside of their homes so that the heat could reach the faucets.

As well as wrapping up any hydrants or faucets outside.