Pole vaulter Sam Kendricks out of Olympics after positive COVID test

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 21: Sam Kendricks competes in the Men’s Pole Vault Final during day four of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 21, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images

TOKYO (NBC Olympics) – Two-time reigning world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks will not represent the United States in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist’s father and coach, Scott Kendricks, confirmed the news local time Thursday in a post on Instagram:

“Today in Tokyo, officials informed Sam that his daily test for Cov 19 was positive, So he is out of the competition. He feels fine and has no symptoms. Love you son. See you soon. #rancho_olympia #polevaulting”

Scott Kendricks’ post was removed not long after being shared.

An Oxford, Mississippi, native, 28-year-old Sam Kendricks is a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a gold-medal contender.

Matt Ludwig, fourth at U.S. Trials, is the team’s alternate in the event. It wasn’t immediately clear he’d be able to successfully join the team in Tokyo.

Men’s pole vault qualifying begins Saturday morning in Japan, or 8:40 p.m. Friday ET.