Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from Target.

According to Bossier Crime Stoppers, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras manipulating a tag that locks cell phones onto a product rack. The suspect then removed a Samsung Galaxy SJ cell phone, valued at nearly $200, from the locked product rack, and he walked over to the furthest aisle in the electronics section of the store, and removed the phone from its package, hid it and walked out of the store.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

