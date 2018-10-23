Police identify man discovered inside apartment complex dumpster

Authorities have released the name of the man who was found inside a dumpster at a Bossier City apartment complex.

Police have identified the man as 45-year-old Steven Lincoln Milner, of Bossier City.

Milner’s body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Cordova Court Apartments in the 900 block of Westgate Dr.

A man who was rummaging through the trash found Milner’s body in the dumpster. That man told another man who then flagged down an officer in the area.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Bossier Parish Coroner.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Information on the crime can be given anonymously by contacting Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Those who provide information leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted through the www.p3tips.com

