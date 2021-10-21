Police: Marine veteran helps stop armed robbery

Credit: Yuma County Sheriff’s Office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) A former U.S. Marine disarmed a robbery suspect at a gas station on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at a Chevron gas station near I-8 and Fortuna Road around 4:30 a.m in Yuma, AZ, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say when deputies arrived they learned of three suspects entering the Chevron, one of them armed with a handgun. The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him.

The other two suspects, according to officials with YCSO, fled the area, and the Marine Corps veteran was able to detain the suspect until police arrived.

When deputies spoke with the customer, who previously served in the United States Marine Corps, and asked how he was able to take control of the situation.

“The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.