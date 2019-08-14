Police need help finding youth shelter runaway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Bossier Police are asking for help in locating 15-year-old Kierra Thomas who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.

Thomas ran away on August 9th around 5:20pm. She is five feet six inches with brown eyes, black hair with long braids that have blue streaks.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark pants, orange socks and black slippers. She is from Shreveport and could be in the Sunset Acres or Mooretown areas as well as possibly the Swan Lake area of Bossier.

If you have information about Kierra Thomas’s location, please call Bossier City Police at 318-741-8665.