Police: Ruston man arrested and charged with 4 counts of Child Pornography

RUSTON, La. — A Ruston man has been arrested over the weekend and charged with 4 counts of Child Pornography.

According to arrest reports for 57-year-old Tracey Lee Williams, Williams downloaded pornography of children under the age of 13 and admitted after his arrest that he has been doing so for several months.

Williams admitted to police that he used BING Image Search to find four images of child pornography.

During a search of Williams’ home, many images of juvenile females were found on Williams’ tablet.

Williams told police that he is addicted to pornography and that he looks at child pornography often. He also admitted that he viewed child pornography as recently as Saturday, August 24.

Williams is being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond has not been set at this time.