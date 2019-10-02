Police seek help finding missing woman required to take medication

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are enlisting the public’s help in finding a woman who as been reported missing by her family.

Sydonna Mays was last heard from in a Sept. 24, 2019 telephone call in which she advised her family she was in Dallas and would be home in a few days.

Her family is concerned because she suffers from mental illness and is required to take medication.

She is 39 years old, is 5-feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call (318) 673-7300 and select option 3.

