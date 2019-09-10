Police seek to ID 3 caught on camera in Shreveport home invasion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify three people caught on camera breaking into a Shreveport home early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened in the 6300 block of South Inwood around 4 a.m. on September 8.

Surveillance video from the home shows three individuals approaching an entryway to the house. One appears to be armed with a handgun, another with a rifle. One of them can be seen knocking on the door.

Police say they took several televisions from the property.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

